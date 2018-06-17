Saw And Soul 2018

Nachef Singers Presents "A Tribute To Leonard Bernstein"June 17, 2018 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Time: April 22, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, blues, experimental, country, jazz
Organized By: Heather Caine
A musical variety show spanning jazz classics to country with melodies articulated with the musical saw, voice and backed by world class musicians.
Lou Mannick (Musical Saw/Vocals)
David Witham (Piano)
Oliver C. Brown (Percussion)
Ernie Núñez (Bass Violin)
Windy Barnes (Vocals)
Otis Mannick (Vocals)
Special Guest Mike McCollum (Guitar and Vocals)
