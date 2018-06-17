 

Saw And Soul 2018

Saw And Soul 2018

Time: April 22, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, blues, experimental, country, jazz
Organized By: Heather Caine
A musical variety show spanning jazz classics to country with melodies articulated with the musical saw, voice and backed by world class musicians.

Lou Mannick (Musical Saw/Vocals)

David Witham (Piano)

Oliver C. Brown (Percussion)

Ernie Núñez (Bass Violin)

Windy Barnes (Vocals)

Otis Mannick (Vocals)

Special Guest Mike McCollum (Guitar and Vocals)

