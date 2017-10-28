Scary Stories 15

Scary Stories 15October 28, 2017 from 6:30pm to 8pm
Spooky Pedro Walking TourOctober 29, 2017 from 5pm to 7pm
Friends Of The San Pedro Library Annual DinnerOctober 27, 2017 from 6pm to 8pm
Time: October 28, 2017 from 6:30pm to 7:15pm
Location: Angels Gate Cultural Center
Street: 3601 S Gaffey St
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 310-387-0908
Event Type: scary, stories, picnics
Organized By: Heather Caine
Snuggles up around bonfire for an all-new program of theatre for the ears, featuring 75 minutes of spellbinding storytelling, suitable for young and old. Bring your own seating and dress warming. Picnics welcome. Free folding chairs available on site. Tickets $5, children under 6 are free. For more info, contact Melanie Jones at mjones1580@cox.net, call (310) 387-0908.
