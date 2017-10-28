 

Scary Stories 15

Event Details

Scary Stories 15

Time: October 28, 2017 from 6:30pm to 7:15pm
Location: Angels Gate Cultural Center
Street: 3601 S Gaffey St
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 310-387-0908
Event Type: scary, stories, picnics
Organized By: Heather Caine
Event Description

Snuggles up around bonfire for an all-new program of theatre for the ears, featuring 75 minutes of spellbinding storytelling, suitable for young and old.  Bring your own seating and dress warming.  Picnics welcome.  Free folding chairs available on site.  Tickets $5, children under 6 are free.  For more info, contact Melanie Jones at mjones1580@cox.net, call (310) 387-0908.

