 

Marine Mammal Care Center's 26th Annual Seal Day

Event Details

Time: June 24, 2018 from 10am to 4pm
Location: Marine Mammal Care Ctr.
Street: 3601 S Gaffey St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.marinemammalcare.o…
Phone: 310-548-5677
Event Type: games, food, entertainment, music
Organized By: Heather Caine
Event Description

http://www.marinemammalcare.org

Heather Caine posted events
28 minutes ago
Heather Caine posted an event

The Great Horned Owl at Deane Dana Friendship Park Nature Center

June 23, 2018 from 11am to 12pm
This presentation will focus on native Owls that are commonly observed in the Palos Verdes Peninsula and surrounding communities.  Habitat, diet and behavior will be discussed to enhance our understand of these Majestic nocturnal raptors.  Meet our live Animal Ambassador Luna the Great Horned Owl up close  and personal.  This will be a great opportunity for those wanting to learn about wildlife and also obtain information involving volunteer opportunities here at the nature center.…See More
yesterday
0 Comments
