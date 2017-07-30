 

Sean Lane & The Hellhounds

Event Details

Sean Lane & The Hellhounds

Time: July 22, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310.833.7538
Event Type: rock, blues
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 31 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Sean Lane & The Hellhounds perform a “A Musical History of the Blues”. Join the band on a journey through time and hear everything from the foundational raw Delta style that started it all, to the electrified blues/rock it’s become in modern times.

Sean Lane – vocals, guitar
Darren Lancaster – harmonica
Jon Poli – drums
Craig Larsen – bass

SeanLane

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Sean Lane & The Hellhounds to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
5 more…
15 minutes ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Ella & Friends
25 minutes ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Sean Lane & The Hellhounds
36 minutes ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Cabaret Night
50 minutes ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
#PortofLA has cut port-related diesel particulate matter by 85% since 2005. Stay up-to-date w/ #CAAP at https://t.co/5KI7Lm6rce #airquality
Twitter1 hour ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Would you like to do business with the #PortofLA? View a list of current proposal opportunities at https://t.co/OI8NjjvTwa
Twitter3 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Port Of LA Lobster Festival
20 hours ago
Profile IconCentral San Pedro Neighborhood Council

Third Saturday ArtWalk Experiment to Launch Saturday, July 15th

Third Saturday ArtWalk Experiment to Launch Saturday, July 15th, August 19th and September 16th San Pedro, CA – The San Pedro Historic Waterfront Business Development District in collaboration with the San Pedro Waterfront Arts District is excited to announce an experimental Third Saturday ArtWalk. The dates will be Saturday, July 15th, August 19th & September […] See More
22 hours ago

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service