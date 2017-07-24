 

Seed, The Untold Story

Seed, The Untold Story

Time: July 21, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: The Garden Church
Street: 429 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://feedandbefed.org
Phone: 424.287.7735
Event Type: food, church, document
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

The Garden Church presents a series of compelling documentary films that explore the issues of food, social and environmental justice.

This evening's feature will be Seeds, The Untold Story.

Gates open at 7.30 pm.  Discussion immediately following film presentation.  Suggestion donations $7 per adult, or $10 per family.

For more info, call 424.287.7735.

