 

Seeds Of Permaculture

Seeds Of Permaculture

Time: August 17, 2018 from 7pm to 9:15pm
Location: Feed And Be Fed
Street: 429 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Organized By: Heather Caine
http://www.feedandbefed.org

https://www.facebook.com/events/932478820265952/

http://www.seedsofpermaculture.org/

This film was made to help bring permaculture to people around the world and inspire a course of action towards a holistic lifestyle.

