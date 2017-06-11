 

Senior Comedy Afternoons "Back to the Catskills"

Time: June 11, 2017 from 2pm to 4:30pm
Location: The Clark Building
Street: 861 Valley Drive
City/Town: Hermosa Beach
Website or Map: http://www.seniorcomedyaftern…
Phone: 714.914.2565
Event Type: comedy, show, and, dessert, reception
Organized By: Bonnie Barchichat
Latest Activity: 7 hours ago

                                                                     714.914.2565

 

                                BACK TO THE CATSKILLS

      JUNE 11TH A TRIBUTE TO THE BORSCHT BELT

 

 Senior Comedy Afternoons is having it’s next show starting at 2PM at the Clark Building on June 11th at 861 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach, CA. 90254 Break out your sequins and spangles! Our show will be a tribute to the Borscht Belt and the “Golden Era” of the Catskills Mountains!

Our show begins with a dessert reception followed by three comedians and an MC to make sure you’re having a great time! There’s comic Tom McGillen who’s toured with George Lopez and who’s worked with Jay Leno and Arsenio and has been featured on Showtime and Comedy Central. Followed by Karen Rontowski who’s been featured on the Letterman Show, Sirius Radio, and Comics Unleashed with her optimistic humor who’ll make you fall in love with her. And our headliner the amazing Annie Korzen who played a recurring character on the TV Show “Seinfeld!”. You’ll remember her instantly! Annie has performed solo shows on three continents. She’s done Oprah too and has been in several movies and is a published author. Our MC is comedian Michael Preminger, who’s worked with Dean, Merv and Carson and is originally from the Bronx!

They’ll also be a special drink option at our Egg Cream Bar for your sweet tooth if coffee and tea won’t do it for your New York sensibilities.

 Senior Comedy Afternoons promotes positive aging so that also means celebrating birthdays with flourish! Seniors don’t be shy, tell us it’s your birthday and we’ll celebrate YOU! SCA knows that with age comes wisdom and we like celebrating both!

 Just Added… Live Dance Performance from the Iconic Catskills Film “Dirty Dancing!” You can’t forget it! “The Time of My Life”

Tickets On Sale Now $35 in advance, online or by phone.  

Show Day: $40 Cash.  

         Sponsorship Opportunities Available for Senior Friendly Companies.

