Senior Comedy Afternoons Presents O Lucky You!

Time: March 15, 2020 from 12pm to 3pm
Location: The Proud Bird
Street: 11022 Aviation Blvd
City/Town: Los Angeles
Website or Map: http://www.seniorcomedyaftern…
Phone: 714.914.2565
Event Type: show, and, luncheon
Organized By: Bonnie Barchichat
An afternoon of lunch and laughs, dance and music. A great opportunity to enjoy time with your friends and family at a great restaurant with an airplane park too!
All our 3 comedians are seniors and do a clean act!!
We'll also have step dancers, an Irish Fiddler and Mandolinist and Banjo.. Music and dance is what we love too!
It's a celebration of all things Irish.. So wear your Green things!!
