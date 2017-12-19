 

Seussical - The Musical

Seussical - The Musical

Time: January 26, 2018 at 7pm to February 4, 2018 at 9pm
Location: Warner Grand Theatre
Street: 478 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.encoresouthbay.org/
Event Type: music, musical
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 5 hours ago

Event Description

Encore South Bay returns with the Cat in the Hat, The Whos, Horton, The Grinch, Yertle the Turtle and a host of other Dr. Seuss characters traveling the Seussian universe through the Jungle of Nool. A hit with children and adults alike!

http://www.encoresouthbay.org/tickets.html

Tickets: $46, $50, $60

