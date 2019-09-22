 

Sexy Sunday Comedy Show

Event Details

Sexy Sunday Comedy Show

Time: September 22, 2019 from 7:30pm to 9:30pm
Location: Sacred Grounds
Street: 468 W. 6th St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.facebook.com/page…
Phone: 310-514-0800
Event Type: comedy
Organized By: Heather Caine
Event Description

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Sacred-Grounds/134568123254772

$10

