 

Shakespeare by the Sea's The Merry Wives of Windsor

Event Details

Time: August 5, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm
Location: Eisenhower Park
Street: The Pier, Main &amp; Ocean Ave
City/Town: Seal Beach
Phone: (310) 217-7596
Event Type: performance
Organized By: Lisa
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Join us for The Merry Wives of Windsor!

 

The Merry Wives of Windsor is a rollicking romantic comedy which tells of Falstaff’s folly: courting two married women at the same time.  It’s mischief and mayhem galore.

 

A legend in his own mind, ne'er-do-well Sir John Falstaff, believes he has found the cure for all his financial problems. He’ll seduce two of the wealthiest ladies in town and relieve them of their virtue along with their change purses. But the two smart and sassy Real Housewives of Windsor are on to Sir John and they tease and humiliate him at every turn. Add in a jealous husband, a pair of hapless suitors, two hot-headed rivals, and a young couple in love and this merry farce careens to a happy ending with all involved, including the tormented Sir John, agreeing to “laugh this sport o'er by a country fire.”

 

For audiences seeking quality, family entertainment, Shakespeare by the Sea's free performances can't be beat. Pack a picnic, a blanket and beach chair, gather loved ones, and settle in under the stars for a night of classic entertainment. The tales are timeless, the admission ticketless, and the experience priceless.

 

ADMISSION IS FREE

(donations gratefully accepted)

http://www.shakespearebythesea.org/wp/

 

We're touring to over 20 venues this summer, so check our website for complete schedule of locations and show times -- we may be coming to a park near you! http://www.shakespearebythesea.org/wp/locations/

Attending (1)

