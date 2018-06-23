 

Shakespeare by the Sea's The Merry Wives of Windsor

Event Details

Shakespeare by the Sea's The Merry Wives of Windsor

Time: June 28, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Point Fermin Park
Street: 807 Paseo Del Mar
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: (310) 217-7596
Event Type: performance
Organized By: Lisa
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Join us for The Merry Wives of Windsor!

 

The Merry Wives of Windsor is a rollicking romantic comedy which tells of Falstaff’s folly: courting two married women at the same time.  It’s mischief and mayhem galore.

 

A legend in his own mind, ne'er-do-well Sir John Falstaff, believes he has found the cure for all his financial problems. He’ll seduce two of the wealthiest ladies in town and relieve them of their virtue along with their change purses. But the two smart and sassy Real Housewives of Windsor are on to Sir John and they tease and humiliate him at every turn. Add in a jealous husband, a pair of hapless suitors, two hot-headed rivals, and a young couple in love and this merry farce careens to a happy ending with all involved, including the tormented Sir John, agreeing to “laugh this sport o'er by a country fire.”

 

For audiences seeking quality, family entertainment, Shakespeare by the Sea's free performances can't be beat. Pack a picnic, a blanket and beach chair, gather loved ones, and settle in under the stars for a night of classic entertainment. The tales are timeless, the admission ticketless, and the experience priceless.

 

ADMISSION IS FREE

(donations gratefully accepted)

http://www.shakespearebythesea.org/wp/

 

We're touring to over 20 venues this summer, so check our website for complete schedule of locations and show times -- we may be coming to a park near you! http://www.shakespearebythesea.org/wp/locations/

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Shakespeare by the Sea's The Merry Wives of Windsor to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

Might attend (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted an event
Thumbnail

Bossa Nova: An Audiovisual Experience With Along For The Ride at Alvas Showroom

June 23, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
https://alvasshowroom.com/event/bossa-nova-an-audiovisual-experience-with-along-for-the-rideTickets: $20See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine might attend Lisa's event
Thumbnail

Shakespeare by the Sea's The Merry Wives of Windsor at Point Fermin Park

July 6, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Join us for The Merry Wives of Windsor! The Merry Wives of Windsor is a rollicking romantic comedy which tells of Falstaff’s folly: courting two married women at the same time.  It’s mischief and mayhem galore. A legend in his own mind, ne'er-do-well Sir John Falstaff, believes he has found the cure for all his financial problems. He’ll seduce two of the wealthiest ladies in town and relieve them of their virtue along with their change purses. But the two smart and sassy Real Housewives of…See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine might attend Lisa's event
Thumbnail

Shakespeare by the Sea's The Merry Wives of Windsor at Point Fermin Park

June 30, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Join us for The Merry Wives of Windsor! The Merry Wives of Windsor is a rollicking romantic comedy which tells of Falstaff’s folly: courting two married women at the same time.  It’s mischief and mayhem galore. A legend in his own mind, ne'er-do-well Sir John Falstaff, believes he has found the cure for all his financial problems. He’ll seduce two of the wealthiest ladies in town and relieve them of their virtue along with their change purses. But the two smart and sassy Real Housewives of…See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine might attend Lisa's event
Thumbnail

Shakespeare by the Sea's The Merry Wives of Windsor at Point Fermin Park

June 28, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Join us for The Merry Wives of Windsor! The Merry Wives of Windsor is a rollicking romantic comedy which tells of Falstaff’s folly: courting two married women at the same time.  It’s mischief and mayhem galore. A legend in his own mind, ne'er-do-well Sir John Falstaff, believes he has found the cure for all his financial problems. He’ll seduce two of the wealthiest ladies in town and relieve them of their virtue along with their change purses. But the two smart and sassy Real Housewives of…See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine might attend Lisa's event
Thumbnail

Shakespeare by the Sea's The Merry Wives of Windsor at Point Fermin Park

June 16, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Join us for The Merry Wives of Windsor! The Merry Wives of Windsor is a rollicking romantic comedy which tells of Falstaff’s folly: courting two married women at the same time.  It’s mischief and mayhem galore. A legend in his own mind, ne'er-do-well Sir John Falstaff, believes he has found the cure for all his financial problems. He’ll seduce two of the wealthiest ladies in town and relieve them of their virtue along with their change purses. But the two smart and sassy Real Housewives of…See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine might attend Lisa's event
Thumbnail

Shakespeare by the Sea's The Merry Wives of Windsor at Point Fermin Park

June 15, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Join us for The Merry Wives of Windsor! The Merry Wives of Windsor is a rollicking romantic comedy which tells of Falstaff’s folly: courting two married women at the same time.  It’s mischief and mayhem galore. A legend in his own mind, ne'er-do-well Sir John Falstaff, believes he has found the cure for all his financial problems. He’ll seduce two of the wealthiest ladies in town and relieve them of their virtue along with their change purses. But the two smart and sassy Real Housewives of…See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine might attend Lisa's event
Thumbnail

Shakespeare by the Sea's The Merry Wives of Windsor at Point Fermin Park

June 14, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Join us for The Merry Wives of Windsor! The Merry Wives of Windsor is a rollicking romantic comedy which tells of Falstaff’s folly: courting two married women at the same time.  It’s mischief and mayhem galore. A legend in his own mind, ne'er-do-well Sir John Falstaff, believes he has found the cure for all his financial problems. He’ll seduce two of the wealthiest ladies in town and relieve them of their virtue along with their change purses. But the two smart and sassy Real Housewives of…See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
DojO- commented on DojO-'s event CHARLES OWEN Big Band "La-La Landz' Saxman" @ "LaLa" Lighthouse "Sun. Jazz Brunch"
"What's Hot? Weekly Best Bets 4 Live Jazz L.A. Saturday 5/19 – bassist Ollie Elder at the Lighthouse in Hermosa Beach ("Basie-O Jazz Band" Quintet feat. Randall Willis, guest sax) Sunday 5/20 – Sunday brunch choices…"
yesterday

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service