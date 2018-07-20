 

Shakespeare by the Sea's The Merry Wives of Windsor

Event Details

Shakespeare by the Sea's The Merry Wives of Windsor

Time: July 8, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm
Location: Hesse Park
Street: 29301 Hawthorne Blvd
City/Town: Rancho Palos Verdes
Phone: (310) 217-7596
Event Type: performance
Organized By: Lisa
Latest Activity: 7 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Join us for The Merry Wives of Windsor!

 

The Merry Wives of Windsor is a rollicking romantic comedy which tells of Falstaff’s folly: courting two married women at the same time.  It’s mischief and mayhem galore.

 

A legend in his own mind, ne'er-do-well Sir John Falstaff, believes he has found the cure for all his financial problems. He’ll seduce two of the wealthiest ladies in town and relieve them of their virtue along with their change purses. But the two smart and sassy Real Housewives of Windsor are on to Sir John and they tease and humiliate him at every turn. Add in a jealous husband, a pair of hapless suitors, two hot-headed rivals, and a young couple in love and this merry farce careens to a happy ending with all involved, including the tormented Sir John, agreeing to “laugh this sport o'er by a country fire.”

 

For audiences seeking quality, family entertainment, Shakespeare by the Sea's free performances can't be beat. Pack a picnic, a blanket and beach chair, gather loved ones, and settle in under the stars for a night of classic entertainment. The tales are timeless, the admission ticketless, and the experience priceless.

 

ADMISSION IS FREE

(donations gratefully accepted)

http://www.shakespearebythesea.org/wp/

 

We're touring to over 20 venues this summer, so check our website for complete schedule of locations and show times -- we may be coming to a park near you! http://www.shakespearebythesea.org/wp/locations/

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Shakespeare by the Sea's The Merry Wives of Windsor to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @donnalittlejohn: Will SpaceX give a ‘ripple-effect’ boost to San Pedro? Many say yes https://t.co/09UaIaf3GV
Twitter3 minutes ago · Reply · Retweet
Lisa posted events
13 more…
4 minutes ago
Lisa updated their profile photo
26 minutes ago
Lisa and Heather Caine are now friends
27 minutes ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
All container terminals at the #PortofLA are equipped with on-dock rail. https://t.co/47WgZeocJz
Twitter1 hour ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
#PortofLA has cut port-related diesel particulate matter by 85% since 2005. Stay up-to-date with #CAAP at… https://t.co/AGFHmNyks9
Twitter7 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Bobby Austin turns 100 in June. He started fishing at the Port of Los Angeles 81 years ago, in 1937. After 81 year… https://t.co/fw5i7aghOW
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
In 2017, #PortofLA and @GETRANSPORT launched #PortOptimizer, a first-of-its-kind information portal designed to dig… https://t.co/fBLzkrKD1a
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service