 

Shakespeare by the Sea's The Merry Wives of Windsor

Event Details

Shakespeare by the Sea's The Merry Wives of Windsor

Time: July 20, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm
Location: Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles
Street: 3601 S Gaffey St #8
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: (310) 217-7596
Event Type: performance
Organized By: Lisa
Latest Activity: 29 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Join us for The Merry Wives of Windsor!

The Merry Wives of Windsor is a rollicking romantic comedy which tells of Falstaff’s folly: courting two married women at the same time.  It’s mischief and mayhem galore.

A legend in his own mind, ne'er-do-well Sir John Falstaff, believes he has found the cure for all his financial problems. He’ll seduce two of the wealthiest ladies in town and relieve them of their virtue along with their change purses. But the two smart and sassy Real Housewives of Windsor are on to Sir John and they tease and humiliate him at every turn. Add in a jealous husband, a pair of hapless suitors, two hot-headed rivals, and a young couple in love and this merry farce careens to a happy ending with all involved, including the tormented Sir John, agreeing to “laugh this sport o'er by a country fire.”

For audiences seeking quality, family entertainment, Shakespeare by the Sea's free performances can't be beat. Pack a picnic, a blanket and beach chair, gather loved ones, and settle in under the stars for a night of classic entertainment. The tales are timeless, the admission ticketless, and the experience priceless.

ADMISSION IS FREE

(donations gratefully accepted)

http://www.shakespearebythesea.org/wp/

We're touring to over 20 venues this summer, so check our website for complete schedule of locations and show times -- we may be coming to a park near you! http://www.shakespearebythesea.org/wp/locations/

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Shakespeare by the Sea's The Merry Wives of Windsor to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (2)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine might attend Heather Caine's event
Thumbnail

14th Annual Light At The Lighthouse at Pt. Fermin Park

August 25, 2018 from 10am to 6pm
http://www.lightatthelighthouse.orgSee More
26 minutes ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine might attend Heather Caine's event
Thumbnail

Woodstock Reunion Tribute at Alvas Showroom

August 12, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
https://alvasshowroom.com/event/woodstock-reunion-tribute/https://www.woodstocktribute.net/Tickets: $15See More
27 minutes ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine is attending Lisa's event
Thumbnail

Shakespeare by the Sea's The Merry Wives of Windsor at Charles H. Wilson Park

July 28, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm
Join us for The Merry Wives of Windsor! The Merry Wives of Windsor is a rollicking romantic comedy which tells of Falstaff’s folly: courting two married women at the same time.  It’s mischief and mayhem galore. A legend in his own mind, ne'er-do-well Sir John Falstaff, believes he has found the cure for all his financial problems. He’ll seduce two of the wealthiest ladies in town and relieve them of their virtue along with their change purses. But the two smart and sassy Real Housewives of…See More
28 minutes ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine is attending Lisa's event
Thumbnail

Shakespeare by the Sea's The Merry Wives of Windsor at Cesar E. Chavez Park

July 22, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm
Join us for The Merry Wives of Windsor! The Merry Wives of Windsor is a rollicking romantic comedy which tells of Falstaff’s folly: courting two married women at the same time.  It’s mischief and mayhem galore. A legend in his own mind, ne'er-do-well Sir John Falstaff, believes he has found the cure for all his financial problems. He’ll seduce two of the wealthiest ladies in town and relieve them of their virtue along with their change purses. But the two smart and sassy Real Housewives of…See More
28 minutes ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine is attending Lisa's event
Thumbnail

Shakespeare by the Sea's The Merry Wives of Windsor at Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles

July 20, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm
Join us for The Merry Wives of Windsor!The Merry Wives of Windsor is a rollicking romantic comedy which tells of Falstaff’s folly: courting two married women at the same time.  It’s mischief and mayhem galore.A legend in his own mind, ne'er-do-well Sir John Falstaff, believes he has found the cure for all his financial problems. He’ll seduce two of the wealthiest ladies in town and relieve them of their virtue along with their change purses. But the two smart and sassy Real Housewives of…See More
29 minutes ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine might attend Heather Caine's event
Thumbnail

Music By The Sea at Point Fermin Park

July 8, 2018 to July 29, 2018
July 8thHand Of DoomFunkaliciousHot HouseJuly 15thElectric GremlinThe VCIn Contempt July 22thSpecial BlendRevolverOne Flight UpJuly 29thNasty Band HabitThe TopicLow Keywww.spmusicbythesea.com/https://www.facebook.com/Music-By-The-Sea-205706842806542/See More
30 minutes ago
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
The #PortofLA 2018-2022 Strategic Plan provides a roadmap for assuring the Port’s competitiveness and ongoing futur… https://t.co/Tf0Cd6FOcr
Twitter7 hours ago · Reply · Retweet

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service