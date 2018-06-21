Shakespeare by the Sea's The Winter's Tale

Join us for The Winter's Tale!

The Winter’s Tale is the story of Leontes, a King who banishes his family wrongfully, and is taught the meaning of forgiveness through the inspired plan of a wise, loyal woman.

In an instant, King Leontes loses all that he holds dear. His wife, his son, and his best friend are ripped from him by his wild and baseless jealousy. His new born daughter is banished, taken to be abandoned far from court; not expected to survive. His wife seemingly dies of a broken heart, his son dies from sadness over his mother’s fate, and his best friend barely escapes with his life after nearly being poisoned. Too late, Leontes realizes how wrong he was. But is it too late for a miracle or two? Maybe love, once thought lost, can be ultimately found.

For audiences seeking quality, family entertainment, Shakespeare by the Sea's free performances can't be beat. Pack a picnic, a blanket and beach chair, gather loved ones, and settle in under the stars for a night of classic entertainment. The tales are timeless, the admission ticketless, and the experience priceless.

ADMISSION IS FREE

(donations gratefully accepted)

We're touring to over 20 venues this summer, so check our website for complete schedule of locations and show times -- we may be coming to a park near you!

