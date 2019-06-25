American Cetacean Society - Los Angeles Chapter

FREE Monthly Speaker Series

Tuesday, June 25

at 7:30 p.m.



Sharing the Whales of Southern California

by Dale Frink, Newport Whale Watching

Southern California is the birthplace of commercial whale watching and the activity has evolved from incidentally keeping fishing boats busy during the slow season which coincides with the gray whale migration to a year-round enterprise with many custom built vessels and dedicated crews. Dale Frink works as Photographer, Naturalist, and Deckhand at Newport Whale Watching in Orange County. In addition to featuring his stunning photography, Dale’s presentation will focus on how membership in ACS provided a springboard for his career, the importance of naturalists, and how being involved helps offer a wider platform for messages of education and conservation.

Originally from the great state of Iowa, Dale has been a member of ACS since 2012 and involved professionally in whale watching since 2013 in both Dana Point and Newport Beach. Dale's passion for photography has allowed him contribute to research efforts identifying individual whales around the world in the US, Mexico, Dominican Republic and New Zealand. Prior to this Dale held volunteer internships at Ocean Institute in Dana Point and the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach.