Show Ponies With Honey Whiskey

Time: November 3, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org
Phone: 310.833.4813
Event Type: music, indie, folk, bluegrass, country, roots, rock
Organized By: Heather Caine
The Show Ponies delivers a sassy blend of indie-folk, bluegrass, old-time country and American roots-rock.
Openers Honey Whiskey Trio Harmony Sweetstakes A Capella Festival Festival Champions offer up traditional folk music with sparkling harmonies.
