Time: July 27, 2018 at 2pm to July 29, 2018 at 5pm
Location: The Warner Grand Theatre
Street: 478 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.Encoresouthbay.org
Phone: 310-896-6459
Event Type: musical
Organized By: ENCORE South Bay
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Get ready to fall all ogre yourself! This July, ENCORE proudly presents the broadway musical "Shrek," based on the award-winning DreamWorks animated film, SHREK THE MUSICAL is this year’s must-see show for the whole family. Follow Shrek as he rescues the Princess Fiona, and travels to the town of Duloc where all fairy tale characters, like Pinocchio and the three little pigs, come to life! Shrek is directed by Summer Cacciagioni, with vocal direction by Dez Glover with choreography by Jorie Janeway. Make room for ogre-sized family fun as the greatest fairy tale comes to the South Bay!
Comment
RSVP for Shrek the Musical to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot