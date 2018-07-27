 

Shrek the Musical

Event Details

Shrek the Musical

Time: July 27, 2018 at 2pm to July 29, 2018 at 5pm
Location: The Warner Grand Theatre
Street: 478 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.Encoresouthbay.org
Phone: 310-896-6459
Event Type: musical
Organized By: ENCORE South Bay
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Get ready to fall all ogre yourself! This July, ENCORE proudly presents the broadway musical "Shrek," based on the award-winning DreamWorks animated film, SHREK THE MUSICAL is this year’s must-see show for the whole family. Follow Shrek as he rescues the Princess Fiona, and travels to the town of Duloc where all fairy tale characters, like Pinocchio and the three little pigs, come to life! Shrek is directed by Summer Cacciagioni, with vocal direction by Dez Glover with choreography by Jorie Janeway. Make room for ogre-sized family fun as the greatest fairy tale comes to the South Bay!

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Shrek the Musical to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Sydney Charles promoted Sydney Charles's event Shrek the Musical
1 hour ago
Sydney Charles posted an event
Thumbnail

Shrek the Musical at The Warner Grand Theatre

July 27, 2018 at 2pm to July 29, 2018 at 5pm
Get ready to fall all ogre yourself! This July, ENCORE proudly presents the broadway musical "Shrek," based on the award-winning DreamWorks animated film, SHREK THE MUSICAL is this year’s must-see show for the whole family. Follow Shrek as he rescues the Princess Fiona, and travels to the town of Duloc where all fairy tale characters, like Pinocchio and the three little pigs, come to life! Shrek is directed by Summer Cacciagioni, with vocal direction by Dez Glover with choreography by Jorie…See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Sydney Charles is now a member of San Pedro News Pilot
1 hour ago
Welcome Them!
Lisa's event was featured
Thumbnail

Shakespeare by the Sea's The Merry Wives of Windsor at Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles

July 20, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm
Join us for The Merry Wives of Windsor!The Merry Wives of Windsor is a rollicking romantic comedy which tells of Falstaff’s folly: courting two married women at the same time.  It’s mischief and mayhem galore.A legend in his own mind, ne'er-do-well Sir John Falstaff, believes he has found the cure for all his financial problems. He’ll seduce two of the wealthiest ladies in town and relieve them of their virtue along with their change purses. But the two smart and sassy Real Housewives of…See More
2 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine's 2 events were featured
2 hours ago
San Pedro News Pilot promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post The Best Of The Past Five Years For San Pedro Prep Sports
3 hours ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street's blog post was featured

The Best Of The Past Five Years For San Pedro Prep Sports

In early July 2013 I took on the role of a sports columnist for San Pedro Today magazine, and since then, I have seen a rise of spectacular student athletes and special teams that have made my hometown a beautiful place to live. Some teams stood out more than others, even if they brought home a CIF championship or…See More
3 hours ago
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
#PortofLA moves 723,141 TEUs in June; surpasses 9.1 million TEU mark for second straight fiscal year.… https://t.co/bukleK4eXE
Twitter4 hours ago · Reply · Retweet

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service