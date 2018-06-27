 

Shrek: The Musical

Shrek: The Musical

Time: June 27, 2018 at 7:30pm to June 29, 2018 at 9pm
Location: Warner Grand
Street: 478 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org/
Event Type: musical
Organized By: Heather Caine
https://www.encoresouthbay.org/tickets.html

http://www.grandvision.org/calendar-details.asp?id=1160

Tickets from $46-$60

