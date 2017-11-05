 

Soniquete Flamenco

Event Details

Soniquete Flamenco

Time: September 24, 2017 from 2:30pm to 4:30pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Event Type: music, flamenco
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 10 hours ago

Event Description

Exciting afternoon of Flamenco dance and music. Show featuring Sarah Parra, Jose Cortez, Diego Alvarez Muñoz Jose Tanaka, Cuadro Flamenco dancers and Flamenco Guitar Dojo guitarists. You must see rumba played by more than 10 musicians!
 

