 

Southern California Boat Show

Event Details

Southern California Boat Show

Time: September 28, 2017 at 10am to October 1, 2017 at 7pm
Location: Cabrillo Way Marina
Street: 2293 Miner St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.SoCalBoatShow.com
Event Type: boats, sportfisher
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 43 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Come aboard and compare a large selection of new boats, as well as some of the finest brokerage vessels on the Pacific Coast.  Whether you're a buyer, a seller or just evaluating the market, this is the premier boat show for a side-by-side comparison.

Trawlers, cruisers, sportfishers, sailboats, catamarans, motoryachts, dock-age, tenders,  paddleboards, financing, gear and accessories, engines, services and lots more!  If you love boating and sailing, don't miss this show!

Tickets: Adults $15, Children free, military $5 discount

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Southern California Boat Show to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Whie Point Home Tour And Reception
36 minutes ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Whie Point Home Tour And Reception
36 minutes ago
Heather Caine posted events
37 minutes ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Southern California Boat Show
1 hour ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
It’s Fleet Week in Los Angeles! For complete event coverage throughout the holiday weekend, please follow… https://t.co/FmoP9RQt9O
Twitter6 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Kicking off #LAFleetWeek2017, @LAMaritime shares how @AmericasNavy has been visiting #PortofLA for 100+ yrs w/… https://t.co/TMtdneoO9W
Twitter20 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @LAFleetWeek: .@PortofLA is proud to welcome HMCS OTTAWA (FFH 341) to the @LAWaterfront for #LAFleetWeek2017! https://t.co/KSjw8ya4uV
Twitter20 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Reminder: For safety reasons, NO DRONES are allowed @PortofLA. Drones will be confiscated and users subject to fines and arrest.
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service