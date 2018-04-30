Southern Nights And All That Jazz!April 30, 2018 from 6pm to 8:30pm
Time: June 2, 2018 from 6pm to 8:30pm
Location: St. Peter's Episcopal Church
Street: 1648 W 9th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.stpeterssanpedro.o…
Phone: 310-831-2361
Event Type: music, jazz, food
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
The talented Paul Cohen Quartet returns for this 2nd Annual Jazz Event. Enjoy some lovely music and hors d'oeuvres. Various beverages available. Tickets: $40/person, $75/couple. RSVP by Tuesday, May 29. For more info, call (310) 831-2361, email administrator@stpeterssanpedro.org, or visit www.stpeterssanpedro.org.
