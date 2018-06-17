SPIFF Present: A Holiday Film: It's A Wonderful Life

Nachef Singers Presents "A Tribute To Leonard Bernstein"June 17, 2018 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Time: December 23, 2017 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: Warner Grand Theatre
Street: 478 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.SPIFFest.org
Event Type: film
Organized By: Heather Caine
It's A Wonderful Life movie.
