Time: October 5, 2017 to October 15, 2017
Location: Warner Grand Theatre
Street: 478 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.SPIFFest.org
Event Type: film, art, music, tech
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Join us for the 6th Annual San Pedro International Film Festival at the historic Warner Grand Theatre for ten days of film, art, music and technology panels, parties and screen.
Comment
RSVP for SPIFFest to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot