 

Spooky Night At The Light

Event Details

Spooky Night At The Light

Time: October 21, 2017 from 5pm to 7pm
Location: Point Fermin Lighthouse
Street: 807 W Paseo Del Mar
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 310-241-0684
Event Type: spooky
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 minute ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

a

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Spooky Night At The Light to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
2 minutes ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Scary Stories 15
20 minutes ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
Blue skies and clean air: emissions control technology in use at the #PortofLA. #AMECS https://t.co/Xx7Vj9wXWv
Twitter7 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Spooky Pedro Walking Tour
8 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Friends Of The San Pedro Library Annual Dinner
8 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Friends Of The San Pedro Library Annual Dinner
8 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Designer Vendor Boutque
8 hours ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
October 2017 #PortofLA calendar photo: "Warehouse No. 1," photo by employee Raymond Maese, #LAPortPilots. https://t.co/nrF98Opybg
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service