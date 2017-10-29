Spooky Pedro Walking Tour - Mary O'Maley

Spooky Pedro Walking TourOctober 29, 2017 from 5pm to 7pm
Time: October 29, 2017 from 5pm to 7pm
Location: Downtown San Pedro
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.maryomaley.com
Phone: 310-808-7800
Event Type: walkingtour, maryomaley, psychicmedium
Organized By: Heather Caine
Join local historian and San Pedro Today columnist, Angela "Romee" Romero, along with Psychic Medium Mary O'Maley, for a stroll through haunted and historic Downtown San Pedro. Rattle some chains and see what bumps back! Tickets are $20 and space is limited. Call (310) 808-7800 to reserve.
