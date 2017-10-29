 

Spooky Pedro Walking Tour - Mary O'Maley

Event Details

Spooky Pedro Walking Tour - Mary O'Maley

Time: October 29, 2017 from 5pm to 7pm
Location: Downtown San Pedro
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.maryomaley.com
Phone: 310-808-7800
Event Type: walkingtour, maryomaley, psychicmedium
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 56 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Join local historian and San Pedro Today columnist, Angela "Romee" Romero, along with Psychic Medium Mary O'Maley, for a stroll through haunted and historic Downtown San Pedro.  Rattle some chains and see what bumps back!  Tickets are $20 and space is limited.  Call (310) 808-7800 to reserve.

http://www.maryomaley.com

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Spooky Pedro Walking Tour - Mary O'Maley to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Spooky Pedro Walking Tour
1 hour ago
Heather Caine posted events
1 hour ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Friends Of The San Pedro Library Annual Dinner
1 hour ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Friends Of The San Pedro Library Annual Dinner
1 hour ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Designer Vendor Boutque
1 hour ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
October 2017 #PortofLA calendar photo: "Warehouse No. 1," photo by employee Raymond Maese, #LAPortPilots. https://t.co/nrF98Opybg
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile IconCentral San Pedro Neighborhood Council

LA Municipal Art Gallery

yesterday
Heather Caine posted events
3 more…
Monday

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service