St. Patrick's Day Dinner - The Red Men's Lodge/Wigwam

Time: March 17, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: The Improved Order Of Red Men And The Degree Of Pocahonta
Street: 543 Shepard St
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 424-772-1303
Event Type: music, family, irish, food
Organized By: Heather Caine
St. Patty’s dinner: The Improved Order of Red Men and the Degree of Pocahontas will host its 15th annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free and there will be food and beverages available for purchase. The Red Men’s Lodge/Wigwam, 543 Shepard St., San Pedro.
