 

St. Patty's Party Palooza

Event Details

St. Patty's Party Palooza

Time: March 17, 2018 from 1:30pm to 5:30pm
Location: Ports O'Call Restaurant
Street: 1200 Nagoya Way
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.pocdining.com
Phone: 310-833-5335
Event Type: music, food
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Event Description

It's St. Patrick Day on the waterfront at Ports O'Call Restaurant with live music by Innisfree, lucky drink specials and corned beef and cabbage.

Free.

