 

Star Wars - The Last Jedi Movie

Event Details

Star Wars - The Last Jedi Movie

Time: September 21, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Battleship IOWA
Street: 250 S. Harbor Blvd.
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 877-446-9261
Event Type: movie
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 29 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

https://www.sanpedrocalendar.com/event/movie-under-the-guns-star-wars-the-last-jedi-at-the-iowa/

https://pacificbattleship.com/event/movie-under-the-guns-6/

FREE

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Star Wars - The Last Jedi Movie to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
31 minutes ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @LAFleetWeek: The @PortofLA is proud to welcome the USS MANCHESTER (LCS-14) to the @LAWaterfront for #LAFleetWeek2018 presented by @jack
Twitter8 hours ago · Reply · Retweet

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Mary Star High Football Holds On For 2nd Straight Victory
17 hours ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
The next meeting of the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners is on Thursday, September 6, 2018. View the onlin… https://t.co/TKjU04G5fG
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @LAFleetWeek: The @PortofLA is proud to welcome @USCG Cutter ALERT (WMEC-630) to the @LAWaterfront for #LAFleetWeek2018 presented by Tom…
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
#LAFleetWeek2018 presented by Tom Clancy’s @jackryanamazon on Amazon @PrimeVideo starts today on the @LAWaterfronthttps://t.co/5pWI5OtUEi
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @LAFleetWeek: .@USCG has established security zones at @PortofLA in all navigable waters from the surface to the sea floor within a 100-…
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service