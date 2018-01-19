Comedy Tonight In Old San PedroJanuary 19, 2018 from 7pm to 10pm
Time: January 19, 2018 at 8pm to January 20, 2018 at 10pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.torrancearts.org
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: magic
Actor, celebrity and two-time Magic Castle™ Close Up Magician of the Year, Steve Valentine, takes you on a wild ride through his extraordinary life and animates it with incredible sleight of hand. Part performance art and part intricate magic act, Life and Other Deceptions is hilarious, dramatic, touching, intimate, raunchy and mind blowing.
“Dazzling, hilarious, fast-paced, introspective….”
Pauline Adamek – Arts Beat LA
“One of the most incredible life & magic shows we have ever seen!”
Chuck Duran
“Hilarious, personal, mesmerizing, and moving. A real joy!”
Douglas Nelson
Tickets: $35
