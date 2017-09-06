 

Time: October 6, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org
Phone: 310.833.4813
Event Type: music, celtic, irish
Organized By: Heather Caine
Story Road features four of America's premier Irish traditional musicians: vocalist Colleen Raney fresh off a tour with Celtic super group Solas; multi-instrumentalist Ryan Davidson; and Stuart Mason and  John Weed of Molly's Revenge.

