Student Art Show Opening ReceptionJune 2, 2019 from 2pm to 5pm
Wheel ExplorationJune 1, 2019 from 12pm to 4pm
Arid West By Cody LusbyJune 6, 2019 to June 29, 2019
Time: June 2, 2019 from 2pm to 5pm
Location: Crafted At The Port Of Los Angeles
Street: 112 E. 22nd St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://craftedportla.com/cale…
Phone: 310-732-1270
Event Type: art
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 4 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for Student Art Show Opening Reception to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot