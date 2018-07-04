Summer BBQ Bistro

Cabrillo Beach Fireworks SpectucularJuly 4, 2018 from 12pm to 10pm
2018 Summer Art ShowJune 8, 2018 from 10am to 5pm
Summer Soiree And Art SaleJune 8, 2018 from 3:30pm to 6pm
Time: June 22, 2018 from 5:30pm to 8pm
Location: Palos Verdes Art Center
Street: 5504 West Crestride Rd
City/Town: Rancho Palos Verdes
Website or Map: http://www.pvartcenter.org/
Phone: 310-514-4940
Event Type: food, art, auctions
Organized By: Heather Caine
Hosted at the Palos Verdes Art Center. "Meet the Men" and appetizers begin at 5.30, check in 6.00pm, dinner served at 6.30pm. Come learn about The Beacon House and our mission.
events@thebeaconhouse.org
(310) 514.4940
