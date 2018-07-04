 

Summer BBQ Bistro

Event Details

Summer BBQ Bistro

Time: June 22, 2018 from 5:30pm to 8pm
Location: Palos Verdes Art Center
Street: 5504 West Crestride Rd
City/Town: Rancho Palos Verdes
Website or Map: http://www.pvartcenter.org/
Phone: 310-514-4940
Event Type: food, art, auctions
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Hosted at the Palos Verdes Art Center.  "Meet the Men" and appetizers begin at 5.30, check in 6.00pm, dinner served at 6.30pm.  Come learn about The Beacon House and our mission.

events@thebeaconhouse.org

www.thebeaconhouse.org

(310) 514.4940

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Summer BBQ Bistro to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
16 minutes ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
Do you need to catch up on #MaritimeMinute with @LAMaritime? #BingeWatch all 15 episodes in 15 minutes; no subscrip… https://t.co/R3f2kBCdGH
Twitter9 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @CalEnergy: Working to address environmental & economic challenges at #California ports, #CalEnergy Commissioner @Janea_Scott & staff vi…
Twitter11 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
On June 7, #PortofLA celebrated the completion of the $15.6 million Harbor Boulevard Roadway Improvements Project,… https://t.co/Igzi8fSNXc
Twitter11 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Standing in the newly refurbished Plaza Park with expansive views of the nation’s largest trade gateway, #PortofLAhttps://t.co/sKrikvm3zF
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @LAWaterfront: Today, @PortofLA celebrates the completion of the $15.6 million Harbor Boulevard Roadway Improvements Project on the #LAW
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Los Angeles Harbor Commission approves $1.3 billion Fiscal Year 2018/19 budget for #PortofLA https://t.co/kL9XVQtn2x
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
(2/2) The Strategic Plan calls for a focus on growth-supporting infrastructure; security, supply chain efficiency a… https://t.co/I7fT4lQf7j
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service