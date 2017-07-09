Summer Soiree Fundraisern& Arl Sale

Summer Soiree Fundraisern& Arl SaleJuly 9, 2017 from 3:30pm to 6pm
Time: July 9, 2017 from 3:30pm to 6pm
Location: Deco Art Deco Penthouse
Street: 521 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 310-732-0010
Event Type: food, art, music
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 6 hours ago
The Arts District of the San Pedro Waterfront presents their second annual fundraiser, which benefits mural projects along Gaffey Street. Live music, food, drinks and art sale included. For more info and tickets, visit Eventbrite.com or call (310) 732-0010.
