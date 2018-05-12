Artists UnlimitedMay 12, 2018 at 12pm to May 13, 2018 at 4pm
Time: June 24, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm
Location: The Garden Church
Street: 429 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.gardenchurchsp.org
Event Type: stories
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Summertime And Healing
Your stories of Heat, Havoc, and Happenstance
Hosted by Rudy Caseres
Free admission. All Ages.
For more info contact: Rudy@RudyCasseres.com
