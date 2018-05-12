 

Summertime And Healing

Event Details

Summertime And Healing

Time: June 24, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm
Location: The Garden Church
Street: 429 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.gardenchurchsp.org
Event Type: stories
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Summertime And Healing

Your stories of Heat, Havoc, and Happenstance

Hosted by Rudy Caseres

Free admission.  All Ages.

For more info contact: Rudy@RudyCasseres.com

https://gardenchurchsp.org/

https://www.facebook.com/gardenchurchsp

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Summertime And Healing to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Might attend (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
53 minutes ago
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

The Love Potion at Warner Grand Theatre

May 13, 2018 at 2:30pm to May 19, 2018 at 7pm
https://www.longbeachopera.org/the-season/the-love-potion$49 to $150See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

The Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea at Warner Grand Theatre

May 30, 2018 from 6:30pm to 9pm
https://www.mariachidivas.com/https://www.facebook.com/MariachidivasTickets: $20 general and $30 VIPhttp://wgt.tix.com/Event.aspx?EventCode=1076505See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
People's Place & Palace posted an event
Thumbnail

Aileen Quinn &amp; The Leapin' Lizards at People's Place

May 12, 2018 from 7:30pm to 11pm
Join us for an exciting rockabilly swing dance music concert featuring Aileen Quinn & The Leapin' Lizards in Downtown San Pedro at People's Place.  A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Long Beach Blues Society "Blues In Schools Project".  See More
20 hours ago
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
Some say cranes at the #PortofLA resemble @starwars characters. #MayThe4thBeWithYou Follow us on Instagram for mor… https://t.co/SRDq1AEF0l
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @EVNautilus: Are you in the flight path of the Atlas rocket carrying @NASAInSight to Mars? E/V Nautilus is, while we're in our home port…
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @LAFleetWeek: #FBF to when the @GoodyearBlimp flew over the @PortofLA. https://t.co/cj4pSyoclK
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service