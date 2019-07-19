Sunday Summer Sounds: Gravity 180

Queen Mary Ghost HuntJuly 19, 2019 from 6pm to 7pm
Time: July 21, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm
Location: The Neighborhood Church
Street: 415 Paseo Del Mar
City/Town: Palos Verdes Estates
Website or Map: https://www.ncpve.org/
Phone: 310-378-9353
Event Type: music, religious
Organized By: Heather Caine
