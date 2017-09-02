Swing Peedro Fleet Week 2017

Our Annual Swing Peedro Fleet Week is back on Saturday, September 2nd, 2017.

Come to People's Place & Palace for a magical night of dancing fun featuring the swinging tunes of the Fabulous Esquires Big Band, lead by Director Eric Brundin. This wonderful orchestra and their talented vocalists makes Swing Peedro the best quarterly social dance event in the community. Come dance, listen and or to socialize. Let your ears fill with delight as you'll hear all the favorites of the Swing Era hits of the 30's & 40's as well as some Cha Cha, Tango, Rumba and more.

Come to socialize and meet new and old friends alike from our wonderful community. It's all about having fun so leave all the seriousness at home.

Our hosts and dancers are very personable, love to socialize and enjoy working with beginners to dance.

New to dancing? Take the free 1 hour dance lesson @ 7PM. Learn a few good moves and show them off @ 8PM when the music and dancing begins. Don't have a partner? So what, come alone and dance with all the other socialites, guests, instructors, and performers that are here for a good time.

Fleet Week Special: Free Admission for all active Military

General Public Admission $25

Spaces fill up quick. Get your advanced tickets online at www.SwingPeedro.party

Call (310) 547-2348 for info and tickets.

People's Place & Palace is in the center of the heart of Downtown San Pedro @ 365 W. 6th St.



Look for the bright red neon "Swing Peedro" sign designed by Candice Gawne. Get transported to the classical Swing music Era which has inspired several generations of dancers and listeners.