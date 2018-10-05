 

Taste Of Taiko - Taiko Drumming Classes

Time: October 22, 2018 from 6:30pm to 8pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W. 6th St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.grandvision.org/
Phone: 310-833-4813
Event Type: music, taiko, japanese
Organized By: Heather Caine
Event Description

https://www.grandvision.org/calendar-details.asp?id=1207

Attending (1)

