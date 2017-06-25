 

Tea by the Sea at the Pt Fermin Lighthouse

Event Details

Tea by the Sea at the Pt Fermin Lighthouse

Time: April 29, 2017 from 10:30am to 2pm
Location: Pt Fermin Lighthouse
Street: 807 Paseo del Mar
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.facebook.com/even…
Event Type: tea, party, community
Organized By: Pt Fermin Lighthouse Society
Latest Activity: yesterday

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Enjoy Tea and Treats in the Beautiful Lighthouse Gardens! Come to the Tea Party to celebrate the beauty of the Pt Fermin Lighthouse and the gardens. Tea and light refreshments served. Volunteer gardeners and tours of the lighthouse. Shop at the boutique with items from locals artists. See winning photos from the Photo Contest. This event is free but donations are always welcome to support the lighthouse. No reservations required but the event fills up quickly.

http://www.pointferminlighthouse.org/

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Tea by the Sea at the Pt Fermin Lighthouse to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

Not Yet RSVPed (21)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Lea Chazin posted events
4 more…
yesterday
Lea Chazin updated their profile
yesterday
Michael Cinnamond posted an event
Thumbnail

The Colors of Burma - Meet the Artists at The Malaga Cove Library Art Gallery

June 10, 2017 from 2pm to 5pm
Come meet the artists on June 10th.  The art show is from June 1st - June 30th.  This is an amazing collaboration between international photographer, David Heath, and fine artist Michael Cinnamond.  Both the photo and the interpretive oil painting will be displayed so the viewer can share in the beauty of the moment (photo), and the artistic interpretation of that moment. There will be Champagne, wine, and appetizers, with music by South Bay legend, Pat Dietz.See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Marlene Bauman's event was featured
Thumbnail

Tea by the Sea at the Pt Fermin Lighthouse at Pt Fermin Lighthouse

April 29, 2017 from 10:30am to 2pm
Enjoy Tea and Treats in the Beautiful Lighthouse Gardens! Come to the Tea Party to celebrate the beauty of the Pt Fermin Lighthouse and the gardens. Tea and light refreshments served. Volunteer gardeners and tours of the lighthouse. Shop at the boutique with items from locals artists. See winning photos from the Photo Contest. This event is free but donations are always welcome to support the lighthouse. No reservations required but the event fills up quickly.…See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Lisa's event was featured
Thumbnail

Neil Simon's Laughter on the 23rd Floor - a hilarious comedy! at Little Fish Theatre

April 21, 2017 at 8pm to May 20, 2017 at 8pm
Laughter on the 23rd Floorby Neil Simon, directed by Holly Baker-KreiswirthRuns: Fridays/Saturdays 4/21-5/20 at 8pm  Sunday matinees 4/30 at 2pm & 5/14 at 2pm  Neil Simon takes us back to the golden age of television and behind the scenes of the hottest program on the air, The Max Prince Show. Simon’s side-splitting comedy follows the antics of the show’s star Max Prince, his ongoing battles with the Network executives, and the writing, fighting, and wacky antics that take place in the…See More
yesterday
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street's 7 blog posts were featured
4 more…
yesterday
Rick de la Torre posted a blog post

Thousands of Books Arrive via Long Beach for Utah Campus

Click here to see the full KTVX ABC 4 story: http://www.good4utah.com/news/local-news/3600-books-handed-out-at-bennion-elementary-school/688775169The Molina Foundation of Long Beach recently gave away 3,600 new…See More
Wednesday
0 Comments
Rick de la Torre posted photos
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
1 more…
Wednesday

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service