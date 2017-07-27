The Aerospace Players Present “Seussical” the Musical!

The Aerospace Players are proud to present “Seussical,” a musical based on the fantastical writings of Dr. Seuss. The production features Aerospace Corp. and Air Force/SMC employees, retirees, friends, family, and other aerospace industry participants in the cast, crew, and 30-piece orchestra.

Performances will be at the James Armstrong Theatre at the Torrance Civic Center, at the corner of Torrance Blvd. and Madrona Ave.

Performance dates:

Thursday, July 27, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 28, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 29, 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $24 for adult general admission and $22 for seniors and students. Tickets will be available through the Armstrong Theatre box office in person or, with a $3 city processing surcharge, at 310-781-7171

or

https://torr-internet.choicecrm.net/templates/TORR/