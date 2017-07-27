 

The Aerospace Players Present “Seussical” the Musical!

Event Details

The Aerospace Players Present “Seussical” the Musical!

Time: July 27, 2017 at 7pm to July 29, 2017 at 10pm
Location: The James Armstrong Theater
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: https://torr-internet.choicec…
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: theater
Organized By: John Nolan
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

The Aerospace Players are proud to present “Seussical,” a musical based on the fantastical writings of Dr. Seuss. The production features Aerospace Corp. and Air Force/SMC employees, retirees, friends, family, and other aerospace industry participants in the cast, crew, and 30-piece orchestra.

Performances will be at the James Armstrong Theatre at the Torrance Civic Center, at the corner of Torrance Blvd. and Madrona Ave.

Performance dates:

Thursday, July 27, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 28, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 29, 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $24 for adult general admission and $22 for seniors and students. Tickets will be available through the Armstrong Theatre box office in person or, with a $3 city processing surcharge, at 310-781-7171

or

https://torr-internet.choicecrm.net/templates/TORR/

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for The Aerospace Players Present “Seussical” the Musical! to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Andrew Silber promoted Heather Caine's event Muller House Museum Summer Wine Taste
1 hour ago
John Nolan posted an event
Thumbnail

The Aerospace Players Present “Seussical” the Musical! at The James Armstrong Theater

July 27, 2017 at 7pm to July 29, 2017 at 10pm
The Aerospace Players are proud to present “Seussical,” a musical based on the fantastical writings of Dr. Seuss. The production features Aerospace Corp. and Air Force/SMC employees, retirees, friends, family, and other aerospace industry participants in the cast, crew, and 30-piece orchestra.Performances will be at the James Armstrong Theatre at the Torrance Civic Center, at the corner of Torrance Blvd. and Madrona Ave.Performance dates:Thursday, July 27, 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, 8 p.m.…See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine's 5 events were featured
2 more…
2 hours ago
Lee Dworshak's blog post was featured

The Neighborhood Councils of Los Angeles

I’m sorry, but I just have to laugh at all the contentious rhetoric I read (primarily on Facebook) about the Los Angeles Neighborhood Councils in San Pedro.There are currently 97 Neighborhood Councils within the city limits, each with a $42K annual budget and a corresponding Department of Neighborhood Empowerment within City Hall. "Department of Neighborhood Empowerment," now that’s funny... if it weren't so sad.  Let’s see, 97 X $42,000.  That’s over 4 million a year; what a waste.In 1999,…See More
2 hours ago
0 Comments
Louise Reichlin's blog post was featured

APPLY NOW FOR THE SAN PEDRO ♥ FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS DANCE + OTHER AREAS - SEPT 17, 2017 EVENT

DEADLINE DANCE COMPANY OR SCHOOL APPLICATIONS- JULY 15, 2017The San Pedro ♥ Festival of the Arts is a free family event featuring dance, music & Visual Arts/Crafts Booths this year taking place in the Courtyard of Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro. This will be its 11th year. The festival was again awarded…See More
2 hours ago
0 Comments
John Nolan is now a member of San Pedro News Pilot
2 hours ago
Welcome Them!
Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
Sunday
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Alice's Adventures In Wonderland
Sunday

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service