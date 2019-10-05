The Artists Studio Of Palos Verdes Tour d'ArtOctober 5, 2019 at 11am to October 6, 2019 at 5pm
Michael And Martin Parry Presents: Mediumship And PsychicAugust 21, 2019 from 6pm to 7pm
Queen Mary Ghost HuntAugust 21, 2019 from 4:30pm to 11:45pm
Time: October 5, 2019 at 11am to October 6, 2019 at 5pm
Location: Palos Verdes Art Center
Street: 5504 W. Crestridge Rd.
City/Town: Rancho Palos Verdes
Website or Map: https://pvartcenter.org/
Phone: 310-541-2479
Event Type: art
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 9 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for The Artists Studio Of Palos Verdes Tour d'Art to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot