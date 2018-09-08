Time: September 8, 2018 all day
Location: Rolling Hills County Club
Street: 1 Chandler Ranch Rd
City/Town: Rolling Hills
Phone: 310-548-0625 ext. 212
Event Type: gala, anniversary
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the Little Sister arrival in the United States.
For more info, call (310) 548-0625 ext. 212.
https://www.pvnews.com/opinion/little-sisters-of-the-poor-celebrates-years-with-make-it/article_ac9e57fe-976e-11e8-9b8e-9b001f8cdddc.html
Comment
RSVP for The Auxiliary Of The Little Sisters Of The Poor "Make It A Habit" Gala to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot