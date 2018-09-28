The Caverns - The Tribute Of The BeatlesSeptember 28, 2018 from 9pm to 11pm
BrentwoodDecember 22, 2018 from 7:30pm to 10pm
Time: November 12, 2018 from 9pm to 11pm
Location: Godmothers Saloon
Street: 302 W. 7th St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.facebook.com/Godm…
Phone: 310-833-1589
Event Type: music, thebeatles, tribute
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for The Caverns - The Tribute Of THE BEATLES to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot