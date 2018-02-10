 

Pianist DON Preston and saxophonist BUNK Gardner w/ drummer Christopher Garcia play an afternoon show at the Torrance Public Library Sat., Dec. 9th 2PM (free)

Time: December 9, 2017 from 2pm to 3pm
Location: Torrance Library - Katy Geissert Civic Center
Street: 3301 Torrance Bl.
City/Town: Torrance 90503
Phone: 310 781-7599
Event Type: music, trio, performance
"The music speaks for itself" -  http://thelosangelesbeat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/don-preston-bunk-gardner-830e83a6e64f61d9.jpg

Trio includes Christopher "El Monstro" Garcia - drummer "of Continuum ahso" -  O-!

The L.A. Beat  "The Don and Bunk Show: Tough in Torrance December 9th" by Ted Kane

thelosangelesbeat.com/2017/11/the-don-and-bunk-show/

allaboutJazz "Don Preston: Just Another Duo From LA" by Rex Butters "from back 'n duh good OL' badd Ol'daze @ 'D'z' Hollywood Studio." (inclusive 'n diverse lik duh Universe) -  O-!

