Rob Garland's Eclectic TrioFebruary 10, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Ruslan SirotFebruary 4, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Plini, Marco Minnemann And Mohini DeyJanuary 27, 2018 at 8pm to January 28, 2018 at 10pm
Time: December 9, 2017 from 2pm to 3pm
Location: Torrance Library - Katy Geissert Civic Center
Street: 3301 Torrance Bl.
City/Town: Torrance 90503
Phone: 310 781-7599
Event Type: music, trio, performance
Organized By: (only) posted by DojO-
Latest Activity: 18 hours ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
"The music speaks for itself" -
Trio includes Christopher "El Monstro" Garcia - drummer "of Continuum ahso" - O-!
The L.A. Beat "The Don and Bunk Show: Tough in Torrance December 9th" by Ted Kane
thelosangelesbeat.com/2017/11/the-don-and-bunk-show/
allaboutJazz "Don Preston: Just Another Duo From LA" by Rex Butters "from back 'n duh good OL' badd Ol'daze @ 'D'z' Hollywood Studio." (inclusive 'n diverse lik duh Universe) - O-!
...
Comment
RSVP for Pianist DON Preston and saxophonist BUNK Gardner w/ drummer Christopher Garcia play an afternoon show at the Torrance Public Library Sat., Dec. 9th 2PM (free) to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot