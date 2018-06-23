The Endless Summer Starts HereJune 23, 2018 from 6pm to 9pm
42nd Annual 4th Of July Community Observance At The Korean BellJuly 4, 2018 from 10:30pm to 11:45pm
Ildy Lee, Singer\SongwriterJune 26, 2018 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Time: June 23, 2018 from 6pm to 9pm
Location: Cabrilla Marine Aquarium
Street: 3720 Stephen M White Dr
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.cabrillomarineaqua…
Phone: 310-548-7562
Event Type: art, food
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 10 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for The Endless Summer Starts Here to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot