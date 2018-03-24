The Gathering for the Grand

This upcoming year marks our 10th annual Gathering for the Grand Gala Fundraiser,celebrating art, inspiration and education. Our annual Gala is high-energy and lots of fun, bringing together members of the San Pedro community. This will be one of the seasons must-attend events. Featuring a cocktail reception, an extensive silent auction, an elegant dinner, live entertainment, dancing and inspirational speakers and guests, the GVF Gathering for the Grand Gala attracts the area's top figures in business, entertainment and politics.
