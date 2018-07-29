 

The Glass Family Electric Band - FREE

Event Details

The Glass Family Electric Band - FREE

Time: July 8, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: Warner Grand Theatre
Street: 478 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 424-264-5335
Event Type: music, psychedlic
Organized By: Heather Caine
Event Description

Spend a summer afternoon of rockin' music with the '60s sounds of the Glass Family Electric Band, including a psychedelic light show.

FREE.

Buy the Double Vinyl Reissue LP of The Glass Family Electric Band.  LP on sale now at $16.98.

JDC Records, 447 W 6th St, San Pedro 

jdcrecords.com

