The Glass Family Electric Band - FREE

The Glass Family Electric BandJuly 8, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Time: July 8, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: Warner Grand Theatre
Street: 478 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 424-264-5335
Event Type: music, psychedlic
Organized By: Heather Caine
Spend a summer afternoon of rockin' music with the '60s sounds of the Glass Family Electric Band, including a psychedelic light show.
FREE.
Buy the Double Vinyl Reissue LP of The Glass Family Electric Band. LP on sale now at $16.98.
JDC Records, 447 W 6th St, San Pedro
