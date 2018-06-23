 

The Great Horned Owl (Did You Laugh at The Tripadvisor Owl??)

The Great Horned Owl (Did You Laugh at The Tripadvisor Owl??)

Time: June 23, 2018 from 11am to 12pm
Location: Deane Dana Friendship Park Nature Center
Street: 1805 W 9th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://parks.lacounty.gov/wps…
Phone: 310-519-6115
Event Type: owls, birds, families
Organized By: Heather Caine
This presentation will focus on native Owls that are commonly observed in the Palos Verdes Peninsula and surrounding communities.  Habitat, diet and behavior will be discussed to enhance our understand of these Majestic nocturnal raptors.  Meet our live Animal Ambassador Luna the Great Horned Owl up close  and personal.  This will be a great opportunity for those wanting to learn about wildlife and also obtain information involving volunteer opportunities here at the nature center.

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post The 2018 Schedules Are Set For San Pedro & Mary Star Football
Jun 14

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted blog posts
Jun 14

