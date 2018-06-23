The Great Horned Owl (Did You Laugh at The Tripadvisor Owl??)

Time: June 23, 2018 from 11am to 12pm
Location: Deane Dana Friendship Park Nature Center
Street: 1805 W 9th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://parks.lacounty.gov/wps…
Phone: 310-519-6115
Event Type: owls, birds, families
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
This presentation will focus on native Owls that are commonly observed in the Palos Verdes Peninsula and surrounding communities. Habitat, diet and behavior will be discussed to enhance our understand of these Majestic nocturnal raptors. Meet our live Animal Ambassador Luna the Great Horned Owl up close and personal. This will be a great opportunity for those wanting to learn about wildlife and also obtain information involving volunteer opportunities here at the nature center.
