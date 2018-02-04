PalosFebruary 4, 2018 at 6pm to March 1, 2018 at 7pm
DEPECHE MODE Tribute - StrangeloveFebruary 10, 2018 from 9pm to 11pm
Time: February 3, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org
Phone: 310-833-4813
Event Type: music, bluegrass, rock
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: yesterday
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
The Hillbenders perform a full bluegrass style tribute to The Who’s classic rock-opera, Tommy. Conceived and produced by SXSW co-founder Louis Jay Meyers, the band bridges the gap between rock and bluegrass while paying total respect to Pete Townsend’s original work. It's Whograss at it's best!
