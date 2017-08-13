CICLAVIA - San Pedro Meets WilmingtonAugust 13, 2017 from 9am to 4pm
Alice's Adventures In WonderlandAugust 3, 2017 at 7:30pm to August 12, 2017 at 10pm
Catina DeLuna & Lado B Brazilian ProjectAugust 19, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Time: December 3, 2017 from 7pm to 10pm
Location: The Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org/ca…
Event Type: concert
Organized By: Lea Chazin
Latest Activity: on Thursday
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
The Long Run blend the lush harmonies and arrangements from the vast Eagles songbook with their own genuine style. And, it's the Annex Holiday Show with seasonal tunes and hot cider!
Comment
RSVP for The Long Run - The Music of the Eagles Holiday Show to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot